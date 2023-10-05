Witness says Beachy Stout offered $3m to murder his wife after begging for work

The convicted fisherman who said he was contracted by Everton 'Beachy Stout' McDonald murder his wife has testified that he was offered the job after begging for work in the businessman's supermarket.

McDonald and his co-accused Oscar Barnes are currently on trial for the murder of his wife, Tonia, a 32-year-old businesswoman in July 2020.

Denvalyn Minott, otherwise called 'Bubbla' told the Home Circuit Court this morning that on his second meeting with Beachy, he asked him for a job to offload goods from delivery trucks.

However, he said McDonald replied: "mi have a betta work fi yuh".

"That is when he tek out a phone from his pocket. He then go onto his phone, show me a lady on the phone and he say 'I want har dead," recounted Minott, who is a witness for the prosecution.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Minott, who said he had never seen the woman before, testified that he told Beachy that he could not carry out the act as he had never killed before. However, the Portland businessman demanded a price, he said.

"I say big man me cannot do it. I don't know how fi do dem ting deh," the witness testified, adding that Beachy offered $3 million to which he agreed.

Minott broke down in tears as he gave his testimony.

The partially burned body of McDonald's wife was found with its throat slashed in her car, which had been set ablaze along a deserted road in Sherwood Forest in Portland on July 20, 2020.

Minott, had pleaded guilty to Tonia's murder later that year and is serving a near 20-year prison term.

He is the second witness for the prosecution.

Minott in an statement had reported that McDonald promised to pay him $3 million to murder his wife but that he sub-contracted another man to do the killing.

- Tanesha Mundle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.