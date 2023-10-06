American Simone Biles now the most decorated gymnast in history

(AP) — Not even a slight stumble near the end could stop American Simone Biles from winning the individual all-around world title Friday to become most decorated gymnast in history.

She achieved the feat at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, less than three months after returning to competition.

Biles overcame a late blip in her floor routine after an otherwise dominant performance to for her sixth individual all-round title on Friday. She put her career on hold to focus on her mental health following the Tokyo Olympics.

Even for someone who has now stood atop that world championship podium 21 times, that was enough to draw some tears during the medal ceremony in Antwerp — the Belgian city where Biles started her collection of titles a decade ago as a 16-year-old.

“You guys are actually never going to believe me, but I've had something in my eye for like four hours today that I could not get out,” Biles said. “So whenever I was staring at the podium, if I look up, it really hits my eye.”

"Because 10 years ago, I won my first worlds. Now we're back here. So it was emotional,” she said. “It means everything to me, the fight, everything that I've put in to get back to this place, feel comfortable and confident enough to compete.”

Biles scored 58.399 points across the balance beam, floor, vault and uneven bars to beat Rebeca Andrade, the Brazilian defending champion, by 1.633 points. Biles' US teammate Shilese Jones took the bronze medal with 56.332 points.

It was Biles' 27th world championship medal — and 21st gold. It came two days after the four-time Olympic gold medalist led the US women to a record seventh straight win in the team event.

And it came after a two-year break following her appearance in the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics, which was plagued by a bout with a mental block known as “ the twisties.” She was expected to repeat as individual all-around champion in Tokyo but removed herself from competition to focus on her mental well-being.

Biles now has 34 medals across the world championships and Olympics, making her the most decorated gymnast ever — male or female — at the sport's two signature events ahead of the retired Vitaly Scherbo.

Her six all-around world titles also ties the all-time record.

