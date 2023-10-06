Audrey Tugwell Henry elected Jamaica Bankers Association president

President & CEO of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited Audrey Tugwell Henry is the new president of the Jamaica Bankers Association.

Tugwell Henry was unanimously elected at an extraordinary annual general meeting of the association on Wednesday.

She replaced Septimus 'Bob' Blake, who recently resigned as chief executive officer of the National Commercial Bank.

“The Jamaica Bankers Association and its members play an important role in the continued development of the Jamaican economy. We are committed to being a catalyst for change and growth. We will continue to demonstrate high standards of governance and accountability in our operations,” said Tugwell Henry.

Radcliffe Daley, who currently serves as President & CEO, First Global Bank Limited, was unanimously elected as vice president of the association.

Eva Lewis, Citi Country Officer and Head of Bank for Citibank N.A. in Jamaica, and Nigel Holness, Managing Director, First Caribbean International Bank (Jamaica) Limited, will retain their respective roles as treasurer and secretary respectively of the association.

