Clarendon mother livid after daughter hospitalised following school fight

A Clarendon mother is livid after her 12-year-old daughter became unconscious after an alleged brawl with a male student at Edwin Allen High in the parish on Thursday.

The mother claims her child was reportedly kicked in the head repeatedly and stomped.

The child remains hospitalised and will undergo a series of tests including a CT scan.

Principal of the Frankfield-based institution, Jermaine Harris, told The Gleaner that he is aware of the incident and that a report is being done.

The girl's mother, Shanique Johnson, who spoke with The Gleaner from the grounds of May Pen Hospital in Clarendon on Friday morning, said she is upset.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Johnson has also chided the school, claiming administrators failed to disclose the seriousness of the situation, alleging she was only told her daughter had been involved in "an incident," and she was to make her way to the school.

"When I went up to the school and go by the nurse, dem sey a little boy pushed her and she dropped on the concrete and lick her head. Some kids said when she fell the boy was stomping on her face and kicking her up in her head. God know, mi vex. I am upset!" said the irate mother.

"I am at the hospital from last night. I had to sleep down here. They took two bottles of blood from her. She's talking and everything now, but right now she's inside still in pain, the right side of her face swell and I'm waiting to do a CT scan," Johnson told The Gleaner.

The 12-year-old girl alleges the brawl happened over a bracelet the accused male student forcibly took from her.

"Mi did in the classroom and him tek mi bracelet and have it pan him hand and mi tell him fi give it back and him come out ah di class, and mi drag [him shirt] and sey 'gimme mi bracelet' and him turn round and push mi, so mi push him back. Him kick mi [and] mi kick him back and slap him and him push mi and mi head lick up, and mi nuh know wah happen after that," the child told The Gleaner via a relative's cell phone.

The child said she woke up at the nurse's quarters at her school, but seemingly lost consciousness again.

The accused student is reportedly in second form.

Principal Jermaine Harris expressed cognisance of the matter, but said details were "sketchy."

"We are preparing a critical incident report to submit to the board of management as well as the Ministry of Education. [The incident] happened in the afternoon and the nurse rendered assistance to the child," said Harris.

- Olivia Brown

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.