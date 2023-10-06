Crab Circle 'disgrace' should be blamed on KSAMC- Neita Garvey

Opposition Spokesperson on Local Government Natalie Neita Garvey says the "national disgrace" at Crab Circle in Kingston should be blamed on the "total breakdown" of local government and public health systems.

The Kingston and St Andrew Public Health Department closed the popular food spot on Thursday after a viral video emerged, showing a vendor relieving herself behind her stall. It was disclosed that, among other things, the area renovated last year lacks adequate water and bathroom facilities.

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), as the local authority, should be held responsible for the health risks posed by unsanitary conditions and unregulated activities at Crab Circle, Neita Garvey said in a statement on Friday.

"The KSAMC is responsible for licensing and inspecting food establishments. However, it is evident that, despite fees being collected for these services, necessary follow-up inspections are not being carried out, resulting in suboptimal outcomes," she said. "Despite recent renovations, there was no structured inspection program in place, and crucial facilities like bathrooms and running water were conspicuously missing."

The Opposition Spokesperson added: "The KSAMC cannot uphold rigorous standards without ensuring access to potable water and conducting regular inspections. .. a mere surface cleaning of Heroes Circle would not rectify the breaches exposed by the viral video."

Neita Garvey said Local Government and Community Development Minister Desmond McKenzie should ensure that Crab Circle remains closed until it meets Jamaica's public health and safety standards.

Food-safety specialist Dr Marva Hewitt, speaking on Radio Jamaica's 'Beyond The Headlines' Thursday described the Public Health Act as antiquated, insisting that it is limited in scope and needs to be overhauled to addresses weaknesses in monitoring and compliance.

Crab Circle was renovated by J. Wray & Nephew (JWN) in April 2022 at a cost of $13 million.

In a statement today, the company said it fulfilled its obligations under a Memorandum of Understanding that was signed with the KSAMC.

It noted that this did not include addressing infrastructure needs at the establishment.

“JWN has delivered on the areas agreed, which does not include infrastructure, therefore, all questions related to the infrastructure works ought properly to be directed to the municipality,” it said.

“We wish to express our sincere disappointment regarding the unfortunate event that transpired, particularly in light of our significant investments made in the rehabilitation of the area in 2022,” J. Wray & Nephew added.

The company said despite the setback, it remains dedicated to the welfare of all who depend on Crab Circle.

