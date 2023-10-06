Fern Gully roadway to be closed for repairs

The Fern Gully main road in St Ann is to be closed for six weeks starting on Monday, October 9 for repairs by the National Works Agency (NWA).

NWA Manager of Communication, Stephen Shaw, says that the agency will be partnering with the Tourism Enhancement Fund to effect repairs to the roadway that has deteriorated.

He says the badly rutted surface of the targeted section of the road will be removed and replaced with asphaltic concrete.

The road is also to be marked and raised pavement markers (Cats Eyes) installed.

The project is being executed at a cost of $31.6 million.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

During the closure, the alternative routes will be Breadnut Hill for vehicles entering and exiting Ocho Rios.

The Chalky Hill main road should be used by large trucks and can also be used by vehicles travelling westerly from Moneague to St Ann's Bay and beyond.

Motorists may also use the North/South Toll Road.

Motorists using the Fern Gully main road are being reminded to obey the instructions of flag persons and posted warning signs.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.