Four in custody in disappearance of Paulwell's daughter and her mother

The police have taken four persons into custody in relation to the disappearance of Opposition lawmaker Phillip Paulwell's infant daughter and her mother.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey this afternoon disclosed that a female officer in the United States Navy is among them.

Bailey says the investigation has morphed into a complex case of kidnapping and conspiracy.

According to him, the evidence collected so far is strong and that the investigation is far advanced.

He said the four are to undergo of series of administrative procedures before formal charges are considered.

He said more information will be provided to the public.

At the same time, he appealed to people with information that can help the probe to come forward.

It is believed that 10-month-old Sarayah Paulwell and her mother, 27-year-old Toshyna Patterson, were abducted from their home on Gilmour Drive in St Andrew on September 9.

They were last seen about 7 a.m. at the gate to their home, according to family members.

Their whereabouts remain a mystery despite a $500,000 reward for information that could lead to their safe return.

