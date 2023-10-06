GC Foster College vice principal Gibbs Williams gunned down in Portmore

Vice principal at G.C. Foster College of Physical Education and Sport in St Catherine, Gibbs Williams, was gunned down this afternoon while at the compound of a medical facility in Portmore.

Head of the St Catherine South Division Senior Superintend Christopher Phillips says Williams, who was a national cricket manager, was attacked at the Portmore Hospital Complex.

It is reported that Williams was called outside of the medical facility after which three explosions were heard.

He reportedly ran back inside covered in blood.

Williams was then rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

