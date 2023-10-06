J. Wray & Nephew distances itself from Crab Circle closure

J. Wray & Nephew Limited has distanced itself from the controversial closure of the popular Crab Circle in Kingston on Thursday over sanitation concerns.

The Kingston and St Andrew Health Department was forced to shut down the popular food joint over the unsanitary action of a female vendor.

It was disclosed that, among other things, the location lacks adequate water and bathroom facilities.

READ: Clean Up Act

Crab Circle was renovated by J. Wray & Nephew in April 2022 at a cost of $13 million.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In a statement today, the company underscored that it fulfilled its obligations under a Memorandum of Understanding that was signed with the Kingston & St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KASMC).

It noted that this did not include addressing infrastructure needs at the establishment.

“JWN has delivered on the areas agreed, which does not include infrastructure, therefore, all questions related to the infrastructure works ought properly to be directed to the municipality,” it said.

“We wish to express our sincere disappointment regarding the unfortunate event that transpired, particularly in light of our significant investments made in the rehabilitation of the area in 2022,” J. Wray & Nephew added.

The company said despite the setback, it remains dedicated to the welfare of all who depend on Crab Circle.

“We pledge to continue our close collaboration with the Kingston & St Andrew Municipal Corporation to ensure the stringent maintenance of the highest health and hygiene standards and training is implemented. Together, we aim to restore Crab Circle to its vibrant state, once again serving as a thriving epicentre of commerce and a beacon of hope for the entire community.”

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.