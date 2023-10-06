Kingston mayor says death threats against crab vendor taken 'very seriously'

Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams says the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) is taking "very seriously" death threats allegedly made against crab vendor who video-recorded a colleague relieving herself at a stall at Heroes Circle.

The Kingston and St Andrew Health Department closed the popular food spot on Thursday after the video of the unsanitary activity emerged. It was also disclosed that, among other things, the area renovated last year lacks adequate water and bathroom facilities.

"Let me use this opportunity to urge anyone involved in the intimidation and harassment... to desist from doing so. She has been an advocate on their behalf for many years and was pivotal to the consulting process for the upgrades and renovations," said Williams in a statement late Friday evening.

Williams, who is also the chairman of the KSAMC, says his office has made contact with the woman regarding the threats.

The police said they could not immediately comment on the matter.

In an interview with Nationwide Radio on Friday, the woman appealed for help.

"Me fraid fi come out cuz me life is being threatened," she said. "Social media unu help me. Me wrong fi release di video? Me know me nuh wrong fi release di video ...a bare threat me a get, bare threat."

She also suggested that the vendor at the centre of the controversy has done similar activities in the past. "A regular practice," she alleged.

The woman said she understood the consequences of releasing the video. "Me prepare fi dis. Me prepare fi it. Because me know if the government a shut down, me did a go get shutdown."

But the vendor whose actions have triggered widespread public condemnation, has criticised her colleague for outing her. "A badmind she badmind me eno. But me a tell her, she cya caa stop me; nuh time."

Crab Circle was renovated by J. Wray & Nephew (JWN) in April 2022 at a cost of $13 million.

In a statement today, the company said it fulfilled its obligations under a Memorandum of Understanding that was signed with the KSAMC.

It noted that this did not include addressing infrastructure needs at the establishment.

“JWN has delivered on the areas agreed, which does not include infrastructure, therefore, all questions related to the infrastructure works ought properly to be directed to the municipality,” it said.

Williams and the Opposition People's National Party have traded words over who is responsible for situation at Crab Circle.

