M16, shotgun among four weapons seized by St James police

The police in St James seized four guns and several rounds of ammunition in separate operations on Thursday.

They say two Remington shotguns along with seventeen 12-guage cartridges were seized in Retirement district.

Reports are that during the operation, which was conducted between 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., an open lot was searched.

The weapons and ammunition were found inside a garbage bag beneath a mattress.

No arrest was made in connection with the find.

Meanwhile, an M16 rifle with one magazine containing twenty-five 5.56 rounds and a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing thirteen 9mm rounds of ammunition were seized in Flower Hill district.

The police report that about 11:30 a.m., a team conducted operations in the area and a premises was searched.

The police say the 9mm pistol along with ammunition was found wrapped in a handkerchief atop a cabinet, while the rifle along with the 5.56 cartridges was found on the roof.

One man was subsequently taken into custody.

Investigations continue.

