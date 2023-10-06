Man fatally shot by police in St Catherine, INDECOM launches probe

The Independent Commission of Investigations is probing the fatal shooting of a man by the police during an alleged confrontation in Grateful Hill, Glengoffe, St Catherine.

The deceased has been identified as Courtney Thompson of Spanish Town Road in Kingston and a Grateful Hill address.

The police report that about 7:50 Thursday morning, a team on an operation in Grateful Hill entered a yard where two men were observed.

The men reportedly ran to the back of the premises and were pursued by the police.

One eluded the police, while the other reportedly brandished a gun and pointed it at the cops.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police say the cops took evasive action and opened fire, hitting the man who was allegedly found clutching the weapon.

They say a loaded Colt Revolver was recovered.

The injured man was taken to the Linstead Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.