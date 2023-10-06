Newborn wrapped in blanket abandoned along roadway in Trelawny

The Trelawny police are seeking the parents of a newborn girl who was abandoned along the Sawyers main road last night.

The police report that about 7 o'clock, a resident was walking along the roadway when a motor car was seen coming to a stop and someone aboard placing something on the side of the road.

The woman made checks and found the baby girl wrapped in a blanket.

The police were summoned and the newborn was taken to hospital, where she was admitted.

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency was also contacted.

Anyone with information that can aid in the investigation is being asked to call the Falmouth Police at 876-954-3073 or the Duncans Police at 876-954-2433 or the police 119 emergency number.

