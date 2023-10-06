NWC lifts water prohibition order arising from increased rainfall

The National Water Commission (NWC) today lifted the prohibition order imposed against the use of water for non-essential purposes as the country has recorded improved water supply from recent rainfall.

The restriction was implemented earlier this year in response to severe drought conditions that affected sections of Jamaica for several months.

The NWC says recent rainfall and the improved storage levels at the main storage reservoirs no longer warrant the imposition of the prohibition order.

The order had made it punishable by a fine imposed by the parish courts or for failing to pay the fine, imprisonment for up to 30 days, for offences deemed wasteful use of the limited potable water available from drought-stricken water systems.

