Over 110 students in St Catherine South Eastern receive tertiary grants

Over 110 students in St Catherine South Eastern have received tertiary grants valued at more than $4 million.

This was disclosed by Member of Parliament (MP) Robert Miller, during his contribution to the 2023/24 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, October 4.

“Book vouchers are always high in demand. We want to thank the minister of finance for the amount given to us [with] which we purchased vouchers for over $3.5 million,” he said.

Miller advised that additional funds are available for students in need of Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) fees.

“Additional backpacks, books and other supplies were given. [The] majority of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) goes towards education, as we continue to enhance lives,” the MP indicated.

He also told the House that the Ministry of Education and Youth has assisted in developing institutions within the constituency.

Miller shared that earlier this year, ground was broken to construct a new block at Bridgeport High School.

The work, to be undertaken through the National Education Trust (NET) at a cost of $253 million, will include the construction of an 11-classroom block, two science laboratories, a home economics workshop, and bathroom facilities.

The expansion will benefit just over 1,600 students.

“This will satisfy the Government’s thrust to eliminate the school shift system, and this is projected to be [ready] by the next academic year,” the MP stated.

JIS