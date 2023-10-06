Police witness testifies against airport supervisor in 2021 cocaine case

WESTERN BUREAU:

A police witness has testified that Indra Waite, the sole remaining defendant now on trial for allegedly conspiring to smuggle over 11 kilogrammes of cocaine on to a flight bound for Canada in 2021, gave conflicting information when she was initially questioned about her involvement in the matter.

The witness, who was assigned to the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Narcotics Division at the time, made the revelation in the St James Parish Court on Tuesday while giving evidence-in-chief for the prosecution against Waite, who is charged with possession of criminal property and aiding and abetting.

“On October 29, 2021, I had reason to interview Indra Waite, and during that interview I commenced asking her some questions about an incident that took place on October 10 at the Sangster International Airport [in Montego Bay]. While speaking to Waite, I reminded her of a conversation we had a few days earlier and asked why she had indicated certain things in that interview,” the witness told presiding parish judge Sasha-Marie Ashley.

“I asked why she told me certain things which, based on my investigation, were not true. A few days before, she told me she was not aware why and how drugs came to be placed on the aircraft on October 10, 2021, [and] it was an aircraft which she was the supervisor for, and one in which she detailed persons to work on at that time,” the witness added.

That testimony was in reference to allegations that on October 10, 2021, a bag with 11.4 kilogrammes of cocaine, valued at $88.1 million, was placed onboard a Sun Wing aircraft which was scheduled to depart for Canada from the Sangster International Airport. The cocaine was intercepted at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada and one person was arrested in that country in relation to the seizure.

The witness also told the court that after further conversation with Waite, two justices of the peace were contacted to record a caution statement for the defendant. Additionally, the court was told that three attorneys were contacted on Waite’s behalf.

“She [Waite] broke down in tears and started to tell me, in her words, what really happened. I immediately informed her that to continue speaking, she would need the service of an attorney or other legal representative. I asked her if she had an attorney, and she said no, and I asked if she would like me to get the services of an attorney, and she said yes,” the witness explained.

RESCHEDULED

Meanwhile, Waite’s attorney, Henry McCurdy, objected to an attempt by the prosecution to show the caution statement to the witness, on the basis that there was nothing to indicate that the witness was present when the statement was signed. That objection was upheld by Judge Ashley.

The court was also advised that another prosecution witness who is expected to give testimony will not be available to do so after the end of October.

As a result, the trial was rescheduled for continuation on October 20, when the current witness will continue giving testimony. Waite’s bail was also extended to that date.

Waite was charged alongside three other defendants, Brelanie Reid, Tavon Murray, and Romaine Kerr, in relation to the investigation into the cocaine seizure.

Murray, who was charged with conspiracy to export cocaine, was freed at the start of the trial on November 16, 2022 after the prosecution dropped the conspiracy charge against all of the defendants. Kerr, who was charged with possession of, dealing in, and attempting to export cocaine, was freed on July 4 this year due to the prosecution’s inability to present a solid case against him, while Reid, who was charged for breaching the Civil Aviation Act, was freed on September 7 following a no-case submission.