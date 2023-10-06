Section of Folly main road in Portland to be closed October 10

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising commuters that a section of the Folly main road in Portland will be closed on October 10 to facilitate the installation of sewer lines by the National Water Commission.

The road will be closed in the vicinity of Munro Close and the Anchovy Scheme, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw says the lines are being laid as part of a $2 billion project to improve the road from Port Antonio to Drapers, under the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Programme.

Shaw says "steady progress" is being made with that leg of the programme with over four kilometres of road already paved. He says all the potable water lines have also been laid and commissioned into service.

During the period of closure of the corridor at Munro Close on Tuesday, motorists are advised to use the alternate route through Nonsuch.

Motorists are also being urged to exercise caution during the period of closure and to obey the instructions of posted warning signs.

