St Catherine man fined $600,000 for firearm negligence

A St Catherine man was today fined $600,000 or nine months in prison over the disappearance of his licensed firearm.

Forty-year-old technician Ian Hutchinson of Spanish Town today pleaded guilty to negligence in the parish court.

He was fined by Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne.

Facts outlined in court are that on November 28, 2022, Hutchinson went to a funeral in Spanish Town and placed his licensed Glock pistol inside his vehicle.

After the burial, he picked up two women.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Upon reaching home, he realised that his gun was missing.

He related his ordeal to the police, which launched an investigation.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with negligence.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.