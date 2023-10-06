Waterford garbage pile-up sparks health concerns, residents demand action

RESIDENTS OF Waterford in St Catherine are facing a mounting garbage-collection crisis that has left them fearing the outbreak of an epidemic.

They have directed the blame squarely at the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) for failing to collect household garbage for more than three weeks, leading to hazardous pile-ups throughout the community.

Frustrated and irate residents voice their concerns to The Gleaner, highlighting the potential health risks associated with the current situation.

Marcia Discombe, who has been living in the area for more than 40 years, said it is the first time that she has seen this level of garbage pile-up.

“It cannot be allowed to continue like this. When rats come into our homes after messing around this garbage, it is not nice.”

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Another resident, Trevor Upha, told The Gleaner that, “The only way they can adequately deal with the problem is to have a twice per week collection regime. Right now we are in fear that if this continues, there will be an outbreak of a serious disease.”

Waterford councillor Fenley Douglas expressed his deep frustration with the garbage collection entity.

“The NSWMA has not collected any garbage in Waterford for over three weeks and we are crying out to them,” Douglas said.

He emphasised that the garbage pile-up is not only unsightly, but also pose a significant health risk in the community.

The Waterford councillor said residents are being forced to resort to illegal dumping in restricted areas, which is causing blockages in drains, thus exacerbating the problem.

Douglas also expressed concerns about the impact of the uncollected garbage on the schools, citing the student population of three schools in the community that could be affected if immediate action is not taken to resolve the garbage crisis.

Dr Alfred Dawes, People’s National Party candidate St Catherine South East, emphasised the gravity of the situation. He stressed that uncollected garbage can contribute to diseases leading to ICU admissions and deaths.

He called for proper sanitation measures to be implemented throughout Jamaica to avert a public health crisis.

Meanwhile, executive director of the NSWMA Audley Gordon, when contacted for comments told The Gleaner that the garbage collection in Waterford is currently in backlog because of the low turn-out of supplementary trucks.

He said that the problem is being remedied, with some four loads of garbage already collected.

Gordon apologised to residents and assured them that the entity would make good on its promise to collect all the garbage.