WMC to establish pound for stray animals, hampered by lack of animal catchers

WESTERN BUREAU

The Westmoreland Municipal Corporation (WMC) says it is getting closer to finalising a collaborative venture to construct a municipal animal pound to keep stray animals off the streets. Bertel Moore, mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, shared that the legal document to establish the pound on lands owned by Pan Caribbean in Frome is now being perused by the corporation’s attorney, with implementation planned for shortly after. “As a corporation, we are in a joint venture with Pan Caribbean to ensure that we have a pound for these stray animals,” Moore said.

He says once the lawyer has signed off on the conditions of the agreement, the corporation will advance its plans for the pound to become operational. This, he said, could, however, be complicated by an urgent need for persons to round up and restrain the animals – workers referred to as animal catchers.

“I am having one simple problem but I am quite sure I will get over that hump very shortly, and that is to get the catchers for the cows,” the mayor shared.

On July 30, Tajay Ebanks, a police constable, died as a result of injuries he sustained when his service motorcycle collided with a cow on the Little London main road.

Within 72 hours, 22-year-old Christopher Samuels, otherwise called ‘Delano’, of Dalling Street in Savanna-la-Mar, was killed due to a collision with stray cows in the same area.

Moore, in a recent Gleaner interview, reminded that cattle farmers are required by law to keep their animals within their properties and off the road. He anticipates that enforcement will ensure compliance.

“Once we start, I think the farmers out there will find a way to ensure that their cattle are kept in places where they cannot come on the road. I can assure you that whatever is in the power of the municipal corporation we will be doing it to clear the streets of Westmoreland of these animals,” he insisted.