Attorney John Bassie resigns as head of bar association after adverse GLC ruling

Attorney-at-Law John Bassie has resigned as president of the Jamaican Bar Association (JAMBAR), following an adverse ruling against him by the disciplinary panel of the General Legal Council (GLC).

The GLC is the state body that regulates the legal profession in Jamaica.

The nature of the disciplinary case is not immediately clear and the written ruling is so far not available on the GLC's website. A hearing on the sanction is to come.

Bassie has reportedly denied any wrongdoing.

In a statement Saturday evening, the JBA disclosed that Bassie stepped down from the top post.

"Yesterday, the council of the Jamaican Bar Association was informed of the decision of the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council in a complaint against the president of JAMBAR, John Bassie. Bassie has tendered his resignation to the council, which the council has accepted," said the organisation that represents local lawyers.

It thanked Bassie for his services to the group.

JAMBAR said the top post will be filled in "due course".

Bassie was elected president in June.

Telephone calls to him have gone unanswered.

Bassie is also chairman of the Dispute Resolution Foundation.

