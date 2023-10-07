Hear the Buzz

The Gleaner’s Children’s Own Spelling Bee, kicked off it s 63rd staging on Monday, September 25 in St. Thomas. The Spelling Bee is Jamaica’s longest-running educational competition, attracting hundreds of spellers across the island each year.

Along with associate title sponsor JN Bank, The Gleaner’s Children’s Own provides students with the opportunity to display their English language skills, win prizes, and represent their respective parishes at the National Championship in 2024. Three of the fourteen parish champions are featured here.