'Hypocrisy' - Kingston mayor slams PNP reps over Crab Circle criticisms

Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams has hit back at representatives of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) who have accused parishes authorities of failing to ensure that vendors at Crab Circle were adhering to public health regulations.

The political controversy erupted following Thursday's closure of the food spot by the Kingston and St Andrew Public Health Department after a video emerged showing a vendor relieving herself at a stall. It was also disclosed that, among other things, the area renovated last year lacks adequate water and bathroom facilities.

Opposition Spokesperson on Local Government Natalie Neita Garvey says the "national disgrace" at Crab Circle should be blamed on the "total breakdown" of local government and public health systems.

Arguing that the facility should not be reopened until it meets health and safety standards, she said despite recent renovations, "there was no structured inspection program in place, and crucial facilities like bathrooms and running water were conspicuously missing".

However, Mayor Williams is accusing Neita Garvey of making "many errors". He said unlike what she suggested, municipalities are not responsible for the licensing of food establishments.

He rejected her claim that the KSAMC collects fees from the vendors and disputed the assertion that vendors had no access to running water.

"A 500-gallon tank was installed and is still at Crab Circle. Perhaps Neita Garvey should better inform herself regarding the project before making public pronouncements in search of political relevance," he said in a statement on Friday.

Williams, a ruling-Jamaica Labour Party councillor, further explained that the crab stalls are located near the Fletcher's Land from where several of the vendors are from. "As a result, they have used nearby facilities at their homes and had special arrangements for the use of sanitary conveniences nearby for over 40 years".

The mayor also chastised Andrew Swaby, a PNP councillor and minority leader in the KSAMC, for comments on the matter.

"I find it to be the highest level of hypocrisy for persons who have been in government to come and criticise a government that made significant improvements. In seeking to shift the blame for such a disgusting act to the KSAMC, Councillor Swaby and Neita Garvey are excusing the disgraceful behaviour," he said.

Williams pointed out that in 2015, then mayor, the PNP's Dr Angela Brown Burke was reported in The Gleaner saying that vendors at Crab Circle were operating “under unhygienic conditions".

He said nothing was done about the issue until the KSAMC partnered with the rum maker J. Wray and Nephew for a $13-million renovation of the facilities in 2022.

"No vending will return to the area until both the municipality and the Public Health Department are satisfied that the legislated public health requirements are met," he said.

In a statement Friday, J. Wray and Nephew said it fulfilled its obligations under a Memorandum of Understanding that was signed with the KSAMC.

It noted that this did not include addressing infrastructure needs at the establishment. “JWN has delivered on the areas agreed, which does not include infrastructure, therefore, all questions related to the infrastructure works ought properly to be directed to the municipality,” it said.

