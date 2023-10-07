Man fined $110,000 or three months in prison for fake driver's licence

Thirty-three-year-old, Martin McCalla, who pleaded guilty to possessing a fictitious driver's licence, was fined a total of $110,000 or three months in prison in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

The presiding judge, Nicole Kellier told McCalla that while he was dishonest in his actions, he benefited from confessing to the crimes and having a good community report.

Kellier then fined him $70,000 or three months in prison for uttering forged documents and $40,000 for obtaining a forged document or five days imprisonment.

He was cleared of the charge of having no driver's licence and no insurance coverage.

The court heard that on April 8, 2023, McCalla was driving a Nissan Tiida motor car along the Portmore leg of Highway 2000 in St Catherine when he was stopped by the police who requested his documents.

He presented a driver's licence bearing his name.

However, the police found it to be fictitious after making checks on the electronic ticketing platform.

McCalla was subsequently charged with possession of forged document, uttering forged document, no driver's licence and no insurance coverage.

He pleaded guilty on his first court appearance on April 25.

He was represented by attorney-at-law, Nicholas Edmond.

-Rasbert Turner

