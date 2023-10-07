Man killed, two students among four injured in shooting at JDF Kingston checkpoint

A man was killed and at least four other persons, including two female students, injured during a shooting involving members of the security forces in the vicinity of an army checkpoint in downtown Kingston last night.

The incident happened along Oxford and Beeston streets at approximately 11 p.m., the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says. It has launched an investigation.

INDECOM, which is the state oversight body for the security forces, said members of the JDF and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) confirmed that they fired shots in response to being shot at by men travelling on motorcycles, according to a statement issued Saturday.

INDECOM named the deceased as 23-year-old Marvin Cummings.

It says two of the injured persons are female students under the age of 18 years old. Their condition is not known.

INDECOM says its enquiries will seek to "identify and clarify" the circumstances of the incident.

"The incident scene, which was processed by INDECOM and the JCF Scene of Crime, is extensive as it includes both a marked JCF service vehicle pursuit as well as an alleged exchange of gunfire at the checkpoint," the agency said.

Over 50 spent casings were recovered.

No firearms have been reported as recovered during shooting.

