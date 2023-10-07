Man shot dead while getting haircut in Kitson Town yet to be identified

The police have yet to identify a man who was shot and killed while having a haircut inside a barbershop in Kitson Town, St Catherine on Friday.

Residents of Bendon district where the incident happened say the shooting created a lull in business activities heading into the weekend.

"Nobody knows this man (the deceased) but the killing has really touched the community deeply," said Paul Campbell, a resident.

Reports are that about 3:30 p.m., the man was getting a haircut when he was attacked by an unknown assailant.

The gunman reportedly shot him several times in the head.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police were summoned. They transported him to the Spanish Town Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A motive is also yet to be established.

The St Catherine North police are investigating.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com