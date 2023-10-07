Policeman shot and injured in Central Village ambush

A policeman was shot and injured in a section of Central Village, St Catherine, where he had reportedly gone to visit a friend last night.

The incident happened about 11 o'clock in the area commonly called Compound.

It's reported that the cop heard explosions and attempted to leave the community.

On reaching his vehicle, a group of gunmen allegedly started shooting at him.

He reportedly returned fire, forcing his attackers to retreat.

The cop then realised he received injuries to his back.

A police team responded to the shooting and found him.

The injured cop, who is attached to the St Catherine North police division, was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he has been admitted.

-Rasbert Turner

