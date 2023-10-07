Sub-machine gun seized in St Ann operation

A team of officers from the St Ann police division seized a sub-machine gun and thirty assorted rounds of ammunition during an operation in Faith's Pen, Moneague in the parish on Friday.

Reports are that about 4:10 p.m., the police personnel were in the area when a search of a section of the roadway was conducted.

The police say the gun and ammunition were found wrapped in pieces of clothing and inside a bag underneath a tree.

No one was arrested.

