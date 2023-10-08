Sun | Oct 8, 2023

Hanover construction worker charged after allegedly shooting at man

Published:Sunday | October 8, 2023
Smith was charged on October 7, 2023, arising from an incident that took place on September 15, 2023.

A 20-year-old construction worker has been slapped with several gun related charges following a shooting incident in Woodchurch district, Kingsvale in Hanover last month. 

The police say Calceito Smith, otherwise called 'Devin', has been charged with shooting with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon and using a firearm to commit a felony. 

Smith is from the Woodchurch community. 

Reports are that about 8 a.m. on September 15, a man was sitting at a shop when he heard an explosion. He went to investigate and saw Smith pointing a firearm at him.

He reportedly ran and was chased by Smith, who fired several shots at the man, however, he escaped unharmed.

A report was made to the police and Smith was arrested.

Smith was charged on Saturday. 

