Hanover construction worker charged after allegedly shooting at man

A 20-year-old construction worker has been slapped with several gun related charges following a shooting incident in Woodchurch district, Kingsvale in Hanover last month.

The police say Calceito Smith, otherwise called 'Devin', has been charged with shooting with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Smith is from the Woodchurch community.

Reports are that about 8 a.m. on September 15, a man was sitting at a shop when he heard an explosion. He went to investigate and saw Smith pointing a firearm at him.

He reportedly ran and was chased by Smith, who fired several shots at the man, however, he escaped unharmed.

A report was made to the police and Smith was arrested.

Smith was charged on Saturday.

