Man shot after allegedly trying to steal motorcycle from Black River police station

A man who allegedly attempted to steal a motorcycle from the Black River police station in St Elizabeth was shot and injured on Saturday morning.

He is now hospitalised and under police guard.

In a statement Sunday, the police said about 3:40 a.m., a police officer conducting a routine patrol of the property saw the man attempting to remove a motorcycle that was being held as an exhibit.

The officer approached the man, and a confrontation ensued, during which the officer shot the suspect.

Head of the St Elizabeth police division, acting Superintendent Coleridge Minto, is warning residents not to interfere with lockups, exhibits, or any other government property at police stations.

He noted that under his command, three persons have been arrested and charged for breaching lockups.

