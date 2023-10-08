'Reptile' charged with illegal gun possession

A 27-year-old lifeguard from Mammee Bay, St Ann has been charged with possessing an illegal gun, following an incident in his community on Friday.

He is Paul Barrett otherwise called 'Reptile'.

The St Ann's Bay police say about 1:30 a.m., police personnel were in the area when a premises that was occupied by Barrett was searched.

During the search, one .38 revolver and five .38 rounds of ammunition were found in his bedroom.

He was subsequently taken into custody.

Following an interview in the presence of his attorney, Barrett was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

The police say a court date is being finalised.

