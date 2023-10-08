Teacher at Enfield Primary in Westmoreland dies
The Enfield Primary and Infant School community in Westmoreland has been plunged into mourning following the death of teacher Kimone Tomlinson-Williams last night.
She died at hospital after a brief period of illness.
Tomlinson-Williams taught grade three at the Darliston-based school.
She was reportedly at school up to last Wednesday.
The news comes as the local teaching fraternity grapples with Friday's suspected suicide of veteran educator Andrea McKenzie-Allen,who retired recently after over 30 years at St James High School.
Her husband reportedly found the lifeless body of the 60-year-old at their Cooper's Hill home in St James on Friday afternoon.
The police said the body was seen hanging by its neck and was tied to a piece of rope. The rope was attached to the ceiling fan in a bedroom.
