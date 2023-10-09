CARICOM joins call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Declaring the attacks in Israel and the counterattacks in the Palestinian territory of Gaza as “the antithesis of civilised life and living”, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is joining the responsible members of the international community in calling for an immediate ceasefire and end of hostilities by all parties.

“Innocent lives are being lost amidst the fervour and violence of the actual combatants,” CARICOM said in a statement today.

“The recent round of hostilities reflects the pain and suffering of ancient quarrels. The ongoing harsh conditions under which the Palestinians live in veritable colonialism and Israel's sense of insecurity will contribute to a cycle of violence until those realities are definitively addressed.”

Accordingly, CARICOM said it continues to support the United Nations Security Council Resolution 242 and the ongoing efforts of the United Nations towards a two-state solution as the best way to achieve comprehensive peace, security and tranquillity between Israel and Palestine.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.