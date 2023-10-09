Firearm seized in St James, three men in custody

One UZI sub-machine firearm with several rounds of assorted ammunition was seized following a targeted raid in Hurlock, St James today. Three men were taken into custody.

Reports from the police are that about 3:20 p.m., lawmen conducted an operation in the area and a premise was searched. During the search, the firearm and ammunition were recovered along with a ballistic vest.

The identity of the men in custody is being withheld pending further investigations.

