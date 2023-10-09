Gov't allocates $6 million for emergency drain cleaning in Falmouth

The Government has allocated $6 million for emergency drain cleaning in Falmouth, Trelawny as Jamaica remains on high alert to contain the dengue outbreak.

This was disclosed by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, during a visit to the parish last Friday to examine several issues relating to parochial roads, indigent housing, street lighting, and rural electrification, among other services, in several communities.

He was accompanied by Trelawny Northern Member of Parliament, Tova Hamilton, and Councillors of the Trelawny Municipal Corporation led by Mayor of Falmouth, Worship Collen Gager.

McKenzie emphasised the urgency of the dengue situation, pointing out that the Government intends to “respond in a positive way”.

This, he informed, by allocating the necessary resources and collaborating with stakeholders and agencies to combat the mosquito-borne illness and safeguard public health.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Also, we're going to be moving expeditiously to address the problems affecting garbage collection. The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is here, and we have already made arrangements for some garbage skips to be placed at strategic locations in the constituency,” the Minister disclosed, adding that “work has already started.”

During his visit to the community of New Town, McKenzie assured the residents that the Government remained committed to addressing the road conditions as well as challenges with street lighting and electrification to improve safety and accessibility for residents.

Additionally, there are plans for indigent housing in the area he further indicated.

“The Social Development Commission (SDC) is going to be playing a critical part in Trelawny Northern and they are going to be working on a comprehensive community programme using the community centre facility in Falmouth,” McKenzie outlined.

“The SDC will [implement] one of its entrepreneurial programmes where some 120 persons will benefit. Persons will be able to invest in small businesses and will benefit from that programme,” he added.

Plans are also underway to revitalise the Wakefield market, which includes relocation of the postal agency to the facility's premises.

McKenzie advised that the renovation will result in a modernised and improved market on completion.

For his part, Mayor Gager said the Municipal Corporation will make every effort to collaborate with Government entities and other stakeholders to help implement these initiatives.

He indicated that the aim is to enhance the overall comfort and well-being of residents in communities across the parish.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.