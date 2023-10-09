Hanover mason charged with several offences

Twenty-one-year-old Calceito Smith otherwise called 'Devin', a mason of Woodchurch district, Kingsvale in Hanover, has been charged with several offences following an incident in Rock Spring district in the parish on Sunday, September 17.

Smith has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, assault at common law, kidnapping at common law and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Reports from the Kingsvale police are that about 3:20 p.m., Smith visited the home of the complainant and her family in Rock Spring and demanded that the complainant with whom he shares an intimate relationship leave with him.

When his demands were not met, he reportedly brandished a handgun and pointed it at the complainant and her family inside their home.

He then held on to the complainant's hand and forcefully took her from the house, whilst threatening to harm the complainant and her family if they contacted the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He subsequently fled the area with the complainant in a motor car.

The police were alerted and Smith was apprehended during an operation on Wednesday, September 27 in Montego Bay, St James, and the complainant was found and rescued.

On Friday, October 6 an identification parade was held and Smith was positively pointed out by the complainant. He was charged on Saturday, October 7.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.