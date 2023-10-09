Jamaica-born John T. Hodgson seeking political office in Florida

The latest Jamaica-born individual to throw his hat in the American political arena is John T. Hodgson, a former policeman on the island and current broadcaster on Radio WAVS in Florida.

Hodgson is running to become a commissioner in the city of Lauderhil, Florida. He is running for a non-partisan seat.

He is one of three candidates seeking to win the open seat. The others are a Haitian and an African-American.

Lauderhill has a population of about 75,000 people, with Jamaicans making up a little over 18 per cent of the city’s population.

A first-time candidate for political office, Hodgson told The Gleaner that he decided to enter the race at the urging of fellow constituents.

“I have been asked repeatedly to run for the post of commissioner. At first I decline as I had my children to raise, but this time around I decided to answer the call, as my children are all grown and I will have the time to devote to the position of commissioner,” Hodgson told The Gleaner.

Hodgson has been a resident of Lauderhill for more than 22 years and a radio broadcaster in Broward County for over 35 years.

He said that during this time, he has repeated participated in the city’s civic and political life, even campaigning for other candidates.

Hodgson said he has also participated in many community projects, working with federal, state and local political leaders to get things done for the city.

His Focus

He indicated that, if elected, his focus will be on youth development, public safety, senior residents, business and community development, as well as fiscal responsibility and accountability.

Hodgson’s journey began in Trelawny, Jamaica, where he was born.

After attending both First Hill Primary School and William Knibb Memorial High School, Hodgson joined the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) at 17 years old, immediately after leaving high school.

At first, the JCF did not accept his application because of his age, but a benevolent senior police officer decided to accept his application, as he was only months away from reaching the minimum age of 18 years to be eligible to join the force.

Hodgson quickly rose through the police force, serving as a part of the then Mobile Reserve riot squad after serving as both foot and mobile patrol officer. He later served at Jamaica House as part of the security detail of then Prime Minister Michael Manley.

He later attended detective training school and became a detective.

After spending close to 13 years in the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Hodgson resigned as a detective sergeant to live overseas, first going to England, then to Texas, later New York City, and finally in Florida.

“When I moved to Florida, I knew it was where I wanted to live because it was so much like Jamaica, and the proximity to Jamaica was also ideal,” he told The Gleaner.

His entry into broadcasting in Florida was facilitated by late Jamaican journalist Tino Geddes, who knew of his love for broadcasting. He has been on radio in Florida since.

Hodgson said he was confident that he would be successful in his bid to become commissioner of the city of Lauderhill because of his commitment, leadership skills and his ability to work with others.

“I know that I will make a difference in the life of the city, if elected,” he told The Gleaner.

He pledged to continue working to make the city of Lauderhill a great place for people to live and raise a family.

