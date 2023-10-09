PNP going after election victory in Trelawny

President of the People’s National Party (PNP) Mark Golding told supporters in Trelawny on Sunday to work together as the party seeks victory in the next local government and parliamentary elections.

The PNP presented its 11 Trelawny candidates at a meeting held at William Knibb High School.

On the local government list are Roydel Hamilton, Donovan Haughton, Fabian Davis, Garth Wilkinson, Charles Wilson, Lloyd Fillings, Mark Mundy, Gregory Clarke, and Andrea Ennis.

For the parliamentary elections, the candidates are Fabian Davis for South Trelawny and Dennis Meadows for Northern Trelawny.

In his address, Golding told comrades that the PNP is on a mission to take back Jamaica and to drive the country’s development.

"We need to make Jamaica safer, we need to improve our education system so that we don't have 30 percent of our graduates being unable to read or write. There is the challenge of training our people so that they can earn decent wages. Comrades, I appeal to you to work so that we can once again have the seat of power in our hands," he said.

