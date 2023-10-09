Police seize 600 pounds of ganja in St Elizabeth

Lawmen attached to the Area 3 Narcotics Team seized over 600 pounds of ganja during a special operation in North Hampton, St Elizabeth on Saturday.

According to police reports, between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., police, acting on information, went to a location in the mentioned community and a premise was searched.

On seeing the police, four men evaded the area, leaving the contraband behind, which was seized.

Further investigations are pending.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.