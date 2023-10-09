Sagicor partners with NHT on mortgage programme

Sagicor Bank Jamaica has now sealed the deal as a new partner on the National Housing Trust's (NHT) External Financing Mortgage Programme (EFMP).

Designed to allow Jamaicans additional flexibilities in building, remodeling, or purchasing the home of their dreams, the new mortgage financing model allows eligible contributors earning more than $30,000.99 per week the added convenience of applying for their NHT loans at any of Sagicor Bank's fifteen locations island wide.

Senior executives from Sagicor Bank and the NHT solidified their partnership in an official signing ceremony last week at the NHT head office in New Kingston.

In line with the Government's national target to provide 70,000 housing solutions to Jamaicans, Sagicor says it is committed to its support of financial solutions that will improve lives.

