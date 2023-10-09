Sharkies manager held up and robbed

The St Ann police are reporting that a night manager at Sharkies Seafood Restaurant in Salem, Runaway Bay was held up and robbed of an undetermined sum of cash this morning.

The incident reportedly happened as the cash was being prepared to take to the bank.

The police say shots were fired but there were no reports of injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

