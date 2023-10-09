Successful FAO project a road map for others

The ‘Inclusive and Resilient Agri-Food System in Rural and Peri-Urban Territories of Kingston’ project is being hailed as a game changer for development, given its far-reaching impact on individuals and communities, while identifying gaps for improvement.

This was borne out during Friday’s validation and closing-out ceremony at the Altamont Court Hotel, New Kingston, where two beneficiaries were on hand to showcase some of their products, while providing testimonials. In addition, Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) consultant Dr Inessa Salomao highlighted some of the lasting impacts.

“One of the key lessons learned is the importance of addressing digital literacy and Internet connectivity challenges, especially in rural areas. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the significance of digital transformation and we have observed a high penetration of smartphones and social media in Jamaica. Ensuring equitable access to digital resources is essential, particularly for the most vulnerable groups.

“Furthermore, we have recognised that the transition from face-to-face to e-learning is no longer a question; it is an imperative. Leveraging digital platforms has become vital in reaching and empowering diverse segments of society, including rural residents, the elderly, women and children,” she declared.

According to Salomao, the engagement with smallholders and entrepreneurs had underscored the ongoing need for improved skills and tools, with the utilisation of value chains and institutional markets being a valuable asset, contributing to the sustainability and growth of agri-businesses.

“Our experience with funding agencies has emphasised the importance of connecting in-kind grants with working capital funding, grants and loans. Engaging a broader range of stakeholders from the Jamaican innovative agri-business ecosystem is essential for sustainable growth and impact,” she advised. “The ‘Inclusive and Resilient Agri-Food System in Rural and Peri-Urban Territories of Kingston’ project has not only achieved significant milestones, but has also provided valuable insights and lessons that will guide our future endeavours.”

SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE

Meanwhile, FAO Representative for Jamaica, The Bahamas and Belize, Dr Crispim Moreira, in describing the occasion as ‘bittersweet”, noted that it represents a significant milestone in the organisation’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainable agriculture and food systems in Jamaica, aligned as it is with the Hand in Hand Initiative, one of FAO’s flagship programmes.

He explained, “Our targeted areas of intervention have been comprehensive, including the introduction of business incubator services, innovative technological tools and capacity-building courses tailored to match the evolving business opportunities with the agri-food system.”

According to Moreira, the success of these projects was due mainly to the level of collaboration between partners, such as Junior Achievement Jamaica and MAIA Foundation, which provided invaluable resources for entrepreneurship training and business plan development.

“Through these collaborations, the project served as an evidence base for identifying where agricultural transformation had the greatest potential for alleviating poverty and hunger. The results of our collected efforts are impressive,” he boasted, “This is evidenced by a female majority of 50 trainees from the total of 91 farmers and micro-entrepreneurs that have been empowered through these resource-building activities. These entrepreneurs are now leading the charge towards a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient agri-food system that not only improves income but also safeguards livelihoods. This project will serve as a platform to develop a roadmap for scaling the business incubator approach, making it replicable across other projects and ensuring the sustainability of our efforts.”

