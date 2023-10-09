Mon | Oct 9, 2023

Top five parish spellers – Kingston and St Andrew

Published:Monday | October 9, 2023 | 12:06 AM
Ashawney Burrell, of Campion College, is the 2023 Spelling Bee champion for St Andrew.
Ravindrae Vickers,of St. Aloysius Primary School, is the 2023 Spelling Bee champion for Kingston.
Top five parish spellers – Kingston

Champion Word: I-M-B-U-E (taken from unseen words)

PARISH/ POSITION NAMES AGE SCHOOL

1st & Top Boy Ravindrae Vickers 11 St Aloysius Primary School

2nd Nicardo Henry 10 Boy’s Town Primary & Infant

3rd & Top Girl Tydrania Palmer 11 Boy’s Town Primary & Infant

4th Zendaya Davis 10 St Aloysius Primary School

5th Mickaelia Campbell 10 Edward Seaga Primary School

Top five parish spellers – St Andrew

POSITION NAMES AGE SCHOOL

Champion Word: I-R-R-E-T-R-I-E-V-A-B-L-Y

1st & Top Boy Ashawney Burrell 13 Campion College

2nd Courtney Vassell 13 Ardenne High School

3rd Terrique Harriott 11 St Patrick’s Primary School

4th & Top Girl Tara-Jade Wynter 10 New Life Preparatory School

5th Devionne Hinds 9 Hagley Park Preparatory School