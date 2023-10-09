Top five parish spellers – Kingston and St Andrew
Top five parish spellers – Kingston
Champion Word: I-M-B-U-E (taken from unseen words)
PARISH/ POSITION NAMES AGE SCHOOL
1st & Top Boy Ravindrae Vickers 11 St Aloysius Primary School
2nd Nicardo Henry 10 Boy’s Town Primary & Infant
3rd & Top Girl Tydrania Palmer 11 Boy’s Town Primary & Infant
4th Zendaya Davis 10 St Aloysius Primary School
5th Mickaelia Campbell 10 Edward Seaga Primary School
Top five parish spellers – St Andrew
POSITION NAMES AGE SCHOOL
Champion Word: I-R-R-E-T-R-I-E-V-A-B-L-Y
1st & Top Boy Ashawney Burrell 13 Campion College
2nd Courtney Vassell 13 Ardenne High School
3rd Terrique Harriott 11 St Patrick’s Primary School
4th & Top Girl Tara-Jade Wynter 10 New Life Preparatory School
5th Devionne Hinds 9 Hagley Park Preparatory School