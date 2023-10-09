Two women killed in Trelawny crash
Two women died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle collision along the Braco main road in Trelawny on Sunday.
They have been identified as 39-year-old Daun Allen of Steer Town, St Ann, and 53-year-old Sharon Hacket of Linstead, St Catherine.
The police report that around 5 p.m., Allen was driving her Toyota Altis motor car heading towards Falmouth when it reportedly got out of control and crashed into a Mitsubishi Canter, which was heading in the opposite direction.
The injured women were taken to the Falmouth Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The Falmouth police are continuing investigations.
- Leon Jackson
