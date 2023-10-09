Water disruption in some St James, Hanover communities

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that the disruption in supply being experienced in several communities in St James and Hanover is due to operational challenges at its Great River Treatment Plant.

The NWC says the issues at the St James-based facility have resulted in capacity being reduced to 60 per cent.

Areas likely to be impacted in St James include Queen's Drive, Leaders Avenue, Felicity, Mango Walk, Glendevon, Salt Spring, Brandon Hill, Norwood, Rosemount, Cornwall Courts, Rose Heights, Farm Heights, and Sun Valley Road.

Also affected are Rectory Drive, Catherine Mount, Albion, Reading Heights, Anchovy, Childermas, Lethe, sections of Comfort Hall, Wiltshire, Guava Walk, Spring Gardens, Belmont, Tower Hill, Moy Hall and Unity Hall.

In Hanover, the communities of Kew, Elgin Town, Johnson Town, Lucea, Brisette, Hoist, Malcolm Heights, Cacoon, Dias, First Hill, Montpelier, Bamboo, McQuarrie, Woodland and Blenheim are being affected.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The NWC says it's working to address the issues.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.