Westmoreland man charged after loaded gun seized in operation

The police have charged a 24-year-old Westmoreland man after a loaded gun was found under his house during an operation in Whitehall, Negril.

Rick Grayson, a labourer, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition.

His court date has not been finalised.

The police report that about 11:15 on Saturday night, lawmen were conducting a police-military operation in the area when Grayson was seen walking along a roadway.

On seeing the team, he reportedly ran to the back of a house.

He was pursued, caught and searched.

The police say a search of the area was conducted and a Glock 17 pistol with a magazine containing three 9mm rounds of ammunition was found under the house he occupied.

Following a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney, he was charged.

