Attempted robbery of Beryllium security guards in Harbour View

Gunmen this afternoon attacked Beryllium security guards in Harbour View, St Andrew in an attempted robbery.

The guards resisted the attack.

Head of Corporate Communications at Guardsman Group, of which Beryllium is a member, Lieutenant George Overton told The Gleaner that a guard received "very minor" injuries.

He says no money was stolen.

The robbers fled the scene and reportedly changed cars.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They are now being pursued by the police.

More details to come.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.