Flow unveils new outlet to enhance customer experience

With a promise to its customers to deliver greater convenience, service and innovations, Flow recently unveiled its new May Pen retail store, offering a completely new experience for residential and business customers.The new store is located at the same Bargain Mall Plaza on Main Street.

It is the second major store upgrade Flow has undertaken in two years, following the opening of its Church Street location in Montego Bay in October 2021.

Flow’s Senior Director, B2C Sales and FMC, Bruno Delhaise, said the upgraded May Pen outlet reflects customers’ growing needs for connectivity, convenience and top-notch servicing.

“We are completely rethinking our stores’ footprint and in-store experiences, and we are going to continue this approach across Jamaica to better serve our customers,” said Delhaise. “Convenience is at the centre of the store design. You want quick service for an easy request? A fast-help counter will help you. You want to know when it’s your turn? Scan a QR code and you have it live on your phone. You just want to pay a bill? Pay at the kiosk, or even faster in the Flow app.”

Delhaise added that the stores will also become more experiential. “Our stores are becoming one of the platforms for us to demonstrate our latest innovations, like Hub TV and Smart Wi-Fi,” Delhaise shared. The leading communications and entertainment provider recently introduced Hub TV and Smart Wi-Fi to its customers as part of its overall service delivery upgrade, which also included proactive home visits and maintenance servicing. The opening of the new retail outlet in May Pen further signals the company’s commitment to take care of its customers.

Other innovations unveiled at the May Pen store include Quick Connect, a service that replicates the fast and hassle-free global trend in the telecoms sector, where customers carry out self-installations due to the simplicity of the product. Hub TV is among the first products being distributed via Quick Connect. Flow, however, advised that its technicians remain available should customers require additional support.

A Flow Business corner has also been created at the store and is dedicated to supporting small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to boost their productivity and help drive the local economy, a media release outlined.

Eckford Adam, proprietor of Quick Access Phone Repairs and Accessories in May Pen, noted that the town’s growing SMEs stand to benefit from the integration of digital technology solutions in their growth strategy.

“The combination of the landline services and the fast Internet speeds help to increase my client base, especially since I do phone repairs and unlocking. My profit has increased tremendously, and I am able to do multiple jobs within a short period of time, thanks to the services provided by Flow,” said Adam. “With the addition of Flow Business to the May Pen store, I believe this will create more opportunities for small business to grow.”

Flow further advised that over time, its stores will adopt the look and feel of its May Pen outlet as this allows it to better fulfil its customers’ residential and business needs, while providing a more seamless and customer-centric service.