Growth & Jobs | Outland Hurders on growth trajectory for 2023

MANCHESTER-BASED manufacturer Outland Hurders Creamery and Farmstead has set expansion into the international market as one of its targets over the next 24 months. The company, which specialises in specialty cheeses infused with unique Jamaican flavours and spices, has been in operation since 2018 and is the country’s first aged artisanal cheese maker.

What started as a mission for a young couple, Gordon and Kristina Dempster, to see more local produce in the Jamaican market, has since blossomed into a booming and rewarding business.

In 2021, the duo placed first in the Flow Business InKnowvation Pitch competition and was awarded US$5,000 in cash, one year of broadband connectivity, one year’s access to Flow Business Smart Solutions, and other prizes to help them build their business. Now, two years later, the company is seeing positive results from this investment in their endeavour.

“We invested a portion of the cash prize into our financial business portfolio and used the rest for renovations, specifically the completion of our cold room, and to purchase equipment. Since then, our business practices and manufacturing have become more efficient, and we are now more financially secure,” Kristina shared.

Outland Hurders currently offers seven cheese varieties, which are available at over 18 supermarkets and specialty stores in Kingston and St Andrew as well as at hotels along Jamaica’s north and south coasts.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

According to Kristina, winning the pitch competition was a catalyst for the growth and development of the business.

“By investing the prize money in our operations, we have been able to reduce our production time while increasing our outputs. We have also experienced more market exposure and increased clientèle, which has led to increased sales and profits,” she said.

She added that they are being strategic in their plans to export by first focusing on the Caribbean, after which they intend to target North America and the rest of the world.

Denise Campbell, marketing manager for Flow Business said Outland Hurders’ remarkable journey and expansion since winning the Flow Business InKnowvation Pitch Challenge in 2021 have been nothing short of inspiring.

“We take immense pride in witnessing their achievements and the significant role Flow Business has played in supporting their growth. Gordon and Kristina’s success is a testament to the power of innovation and entrepreneurship, and we remain dedicated to fostering and celebrating such remarkable success stories within the business community,” Campbell said.

The annual Flow Business InKnowvation Pitch Challenge is open to entrepreneurs across the Caribbean region. Other winners of the competition include Grenada’s Nima Anvar, principal of Guest Chat in 2022, and Dominica’s Terri Henry, founder of Bee Natural, who copped the top prize this year.