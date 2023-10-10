Immigration Corner | Obtaining a UK Collective passport

Dear Mr Bassie,

I recently heard the term a ‘United Kingdom collective passport’. Please explain what this is.

MA

Dear MA,

A collective (or group) passport is a way for an organised group of young people in the United Kingdom to make a trip to certain European countries.

It takes six weeks to issue collective passports. Please note that the group should not make travel arrangements until a valid passport has been issued. A collective passport costs £39, and young people should travel on their own passports if possible.

The passport is not for families but for groups such as schools and sixth-form colleges, guides, scouts, and other recognised youth organisations.

The group may have between five and 50 children on a group passport. If there are more than 50 in the group, the group can be split and applications for two or more passports can be made. Everyone on the passport must be a British national and under 18 years old by the end of the trip.

Please be aware that a group leader must be named on the passport. The passport is invalid if the group leader cannot travel, but if a deputy leader is named on the application, that person can take over.

The group leader and deputy leader must

• Be age 21 or over.

• Be a British citizen and have a British passport.

• Be a UK resident.

Persons may need a visa if they are travelling on a group passport even if they do not need one when travelling on an individual passport. It is advisable that contact be made with the country’s embassy or consulate in the United Kingdom to see if a visa is needed.

As stated before, it takes six weeks to issue collective passports. Persons should first download the application form, save it to their computer, and fill it in. It should be noted that handwritten applications are not accepted. After collecting the supporting documents, the completed application form should be emailed to HMPassportoffice DurhamCollectives@hmpo.gov.uk.

Persons should print a paper copy and get it signed by the group leader and deputy leader. The paper copy and supporting documents should be sent to:

Collective Passport Applications

Freeman’s Reach

Durham

DH1 1SL

The paper copy should include a cheque for £39, payable to ‘HM Passport Office’, or persons should pay by credit or debit card using the card payment form.

Please note that HM Passport Office may contact the applicant organisation to verify the application. Therefore, the applicant should include a contact number on the form that will be answered during school holidays or the application could be delayed.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, the global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com